SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

