SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.