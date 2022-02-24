SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 719,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,849,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

