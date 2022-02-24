SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $12.81 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.