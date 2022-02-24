SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Lowered to $15.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.