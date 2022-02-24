Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.39

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 16909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

