Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

