Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE SO opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

