Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 29,842,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599,652. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.