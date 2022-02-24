S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lowered by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 4.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

