SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 86,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SP Plus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SP Plus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SP Plus by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

