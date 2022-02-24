SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 86,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About SP Plus (Get Rating)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
