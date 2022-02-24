SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 582,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,452. The firm has a market cap of $960.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. UBS Group AG raised its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

