SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 350,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,127,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,205. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

