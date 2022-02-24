SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 152,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,871,651 shares.The stock last traded at $59.22 and had previously closed at $60.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,802,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,752,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

