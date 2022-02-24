SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,771,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $103.68 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $92.07 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.