Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,056 ($41.56) on Thursday. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,470.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,684.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

