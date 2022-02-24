Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

SEPJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

