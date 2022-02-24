Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $155.00 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $153.90 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.