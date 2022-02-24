Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $225.20

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 225.20 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 231.60 ($3.15), with a volume of 41508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.80 ($3.22).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($4.49).

The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.20.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

