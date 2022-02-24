Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $225.20

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 225.20 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 231.60 ($3.15), with a volume of 41508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.80 ($3.22).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($4.49).

The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.20.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.