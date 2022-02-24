Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,730. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

