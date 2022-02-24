Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $58.04 million and $2.32 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003349 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006878 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

