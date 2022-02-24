SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

SWTX traded up $4.15 on Thursday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,691. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,635.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.