SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
SWTX traded up $4.15 on Thursday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,691. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
