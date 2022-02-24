SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 552945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 331,862 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314,311 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

