SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 552945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.
The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.72.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
