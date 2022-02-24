Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -116.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $84,514.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

