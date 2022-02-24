Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
