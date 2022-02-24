Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.