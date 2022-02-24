Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,728,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

