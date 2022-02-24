Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $147.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.32.

NYSE:SQ opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. Square has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $234,130,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

