Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $147.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.32.
NYSE:SQ opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. Square has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $234,130,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
