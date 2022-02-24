Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

