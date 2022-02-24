Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,246 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

