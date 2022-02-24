SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

