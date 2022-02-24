SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SSR Mining traded as high as C$26.15 and last traded at C$25.61, with a volume of 479933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.32.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

