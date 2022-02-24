STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
STAA stock traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,219. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.24 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
