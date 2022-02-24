STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAA stock traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,219. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

