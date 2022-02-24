Staker (STR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Staker has a total market capitalization of $5,213.11 and $3.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Staker has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Staker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00107761 BTC.

About Staker

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.