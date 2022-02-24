Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Increased to Buy at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$80.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.85.
STN stock traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.53. 204,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,848. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$47.35 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.73.
Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
