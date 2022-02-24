Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

