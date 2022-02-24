State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

STT opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.