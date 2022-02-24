Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $4.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cronos Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 77,306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cronos Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

