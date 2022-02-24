Stifel Nicolaus Raises AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $64.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

