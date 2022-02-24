Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,096.93

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $174,096.93 and approximately $28.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,035.10 or 0.99876502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00064617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00232432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00133997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,041,482 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

