Stock Traders Buy High Volume of American Axle & Manufacturing Put Options (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,111 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 494% compared to the typical volume of 524 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.10 million, a P/E ratio of 282.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

