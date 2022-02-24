Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Doma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

DOMA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Doma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.