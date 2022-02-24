StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IMH stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
