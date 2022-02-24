StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE BTN opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20.
About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.