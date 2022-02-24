StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

