StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.