StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of CYCC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.18.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
