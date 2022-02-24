StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE ENSV opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.