StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE ISR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.
Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.