StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

