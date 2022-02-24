StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
Shares of PRPH opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.