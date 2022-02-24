StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of PRPH opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

