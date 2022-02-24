StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,766,000 after purchasing an additional 716,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

