StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.03.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

